The crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore were witness to a spectacular catch from visiting Australian captain Pat Cummins, who grabbed a screamer off his own bowling to see the back of Azhar Ali for 78 runs. On Day 3 of the third Test, the Pakistan batters made the bowlers work hard for their wickets before spinner Nathan Lyon got the first breakthrough of the day, getting rid of Abdullah Shafique for 81 runs. However, Ali continued to impress as he picked up from last night and completed a magnificent half-century.

Placed comfortably at 214/2 in 86.3 overs, Azhar tried to play a handsome straight drive on a not so overmatched delivery.

The batter struck the ball brilliantly but to everyone's utter disbelief, Cummins latched on to it at a low height, showcasing his incredible athletic reflexes.

The catch was so good that even the official Pakistan Cricket Twitter handle acknowledged it and wrote:

"What a catch by the captain. @AzharAli_ has to go."

Pakistan continued to frustrate the Australian bowlers having taken off from 90/1 at Stumps on Day 2.

They moved to 227/3 at Tea on Day 3, with captain Babar Azam batting on 42 and Fawad Alam on 5.

The home side will be aiming to overhaul Australia's first innings total of 391 runs and add some crucial runs beyond that to put the visitors under pressure with a heavy lead.