Mohammad Rizwan and Steve Smith shared a light-hearted moment during the ongoing second Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on Saturday. The incident took place in the 71st over when Pakistan in a dilemma on whether to use the DRS against Steve Smith. Smith was batting on 54 at the time. With the timer running out, Rizwan put his arms around Smith, and asked if his side should go for the DRS. Eventually, the hosts didn't go for it and Smith was finally dismissed in the 86th over after registering 72 runs off 214 balls.

Here is the video of the interaction between Rizwan and Smith, captioned by PCB as, "To DRS or not to DRS":

The video was well-received by fans, with many fans appreciating Rizwan's sense humour.

Australia ended Day 1 at 251 for three at stumps, with Usman Khawaja smashing an unbeaten century. He smacked 127 runs off 266 balls and hit 13 fours and a six.

The visiting side opted to bat first after skipper Pat Cummins won the toss.

The decision seemed questionable at one point when Australia lost David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne in quick succession.

However, Khawaja and Smith combined to help Australia recover and regain control of the match.

Khawaja and Nathan Lyon (0 not out) will resume batting for Australia on Day 2.

Meanwhile, Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf took a wicket each for Pakistan.

Both sides will be aiming to win this Test after the first game ended in a draw.