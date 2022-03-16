Chasing a target of 506 runs, Pakistan take on Australia on Day 5 of the ongoing second Test match at the National Stadium in Karachi, on Wednesday. The hosts reached 192 for two at Stumps on Day 4, with Babar Azam remaining unbeaten after smashing a century. The Pakistan captain registered 102 runs off 198 balls and also slammed 12 fours. Australia declared their second innings on 97 for two, following the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne on 44. First innings centurion Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on 44. Australia's declaration came soon after the start of play on Day 4 in Karachi. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 5, Live Cricket Score, Live Updates, National Stadium, Karachi