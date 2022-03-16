Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test, Day 5: Live Cricket Score, Live Updates
Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test: Pakistan will be aiming for some good batting display against Australia on Day 5, at the National Stadium in Karachi on Wednesday.
Pak vs Aus, 2nd Test: Babar Azam plays a shot in Karachi.© AFP
Chasing a target of 506 runs, Pakistan take on Australia on Day 5 of the ongoing second Test match at the National Stadium in Karachi, on Wednesday. The hosts reached 192 for two at Stumps on Day 4, with Babar Azam remaining unbeaten after smashing a century. The Pakistan captain registered 102 runs off 198 balls and also slammed 12 fours. Australia declared their second innings on 97 for two, following the dismissal of Marnus Labuschagne on 44. First innings centurion Usman Khawaja remained unbeaten on 44. Australia's declaration came soon after the start of play on Day 4 in Karachi. (LIVE SCORECARD)
2nd Test, Australia in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022, Mar 12, 2022
Day 4 | Stumps
PAK
148&192/2 (82.0)
AUS
556/9d&97/2d
National Stadium, Karachi
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.34
% chance to win
AUS 53%
Draw 37%
PAK 10%
Batsman
Abdullah Shafique
71* (226)
Babar Azam
102 (198)
Bowler
Pat Cummins
35/0 (13)
Nathan Lyon
50/1 (22)
We are back for the second innings! The Australian players make their way out to the middle. Pakistani bowlers finally get some rest and out comes their openers - Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq. Mitchell Starc to steam in with the ball. A couple of slips and gully in place for the right-hander. Time for the first ball, here we go!
... SECOND INNINGS ...
It's been a tough two days for Pakistan. They had to toil hard in the field to grab every wicket. They did come up with certain plans and tactics but not everything went their way. They grabbed an early wicket on Day 3 as well, but Pat Cummins played a fiery cameo and added salt to the wound, and notched up a healthy total. There were 7 bowlers used by Pakistan in this innings and all of them had to work really hard. We can see the pitch is still assisting the batters. Pakistan will be coming to bat high on confidence considering their batting performance in the previous game.
Well, better late than never! Australia have finally declared! They won the toss and batted first and have done justice to that. It's been a scintillating batting performance from the visitors. Usman Khawaja and Steven Smith set the platform for Australia on Day 1 by scoring runs freely. Usman Khawaja carried on and notched up an exceptional 160 and then Alex Carey guided Australia over 500 with his gutsy knock of 93. They were other vital contributions as well, that eventually helped them to put a massive total of 556 on the board. But now it's time for them to come out and bowl. The pitch will be assisting the spinners just a tad, and Swepson and Nathon Lyon will play a key role in helping Australia grab some wickets.
SIX! Tossed up, on middle and leg. Pat Cummins picks the bones of that one and slog-sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. And with that, enough is enough says Pat Cummins! An unbeaten 51-run stand between these two and Australia have declared at 556/9.
Flighted ball, outside off. Mitchell Swepson Swepson drags it off the inner half to the leg side for a single.
Loopy ball again, full, around off. Pat Cummins sweeps it towards mid-wicket for a single.
FOUR! Top shot! Another loopy balll, full, around middle. Pat Cummins gets down on his knee and sweeps it between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a boundary.
Quicker now, firing it on middle and leg. Pat Cummins defends it out.
Tosses it up, around middle, fuller ball. Mitchell Swepson drags it with the inner half of his bat towards mid-wicket for one.
On a length, around middle. Pat Cummins flicks it towards square leg.
Shorter again, around off. Pat Cummins tries to cut this but he is cramped for room, the ball deflects off his gloves and lands short of the slip fielder.
Another short ball, around middle. Mitchell Swepson swivels and pulls it towards fine leg for a single.
Back of a length, outside off. Mitchell Swepson punches it off the back foot past cover-point for a brace.
Another good-length delivery, outside off. Mitchell Swepson pushes it towards cover with the bottom half of the bat as the ball stayed low.
Hasan Ali begins with a length ball, outside off. Pat Cummins guides it towards third man for a single.
Tad shorter, around middle. Pat Cummins knocks it to long on for a single.
Turning in, tad shorter, around middle. Pat Cummins stays back and clips it towards square leg.
Flatter ball, around middle. Pat Cummins flicks it towards mid-wicket.
Loopy ball, full, around middle. Pat Cummins pushes it towards mid off.