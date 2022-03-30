Pakistan face Australia in the second ODI of their three-game series, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday. The visitors currently lead 1-0 after winning the first ODI by 88 runs. Chasing a target of 314 runs, Pakistan were bowled out for 225 in 45.2 overs. Despite a century by Imam-ul-Haq (103 off 96 balls), the hosts failed to put in a consistent batting showing. Adam Zampa was in excellent form and took four wickets in 10 overs for Australia. Meanwhile, a century by Travis Head (101 off 72 balls) helped Australia post 313 for seven in 50 overs, setting a target of 314 runs. Haris Rauf and Zahid Mahmood were in good form for Pakistan's bowling department and took two wickets each.

Where will the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

When will the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match be played?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match will vbe played on Thursday, March 31.

What time will the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match begin?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match will broadcasted live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The Pakistan vs Australia 2nd ODI match will be live streamed on Sony Liv.