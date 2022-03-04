Story ProgressBack to home
Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Updates
PAK vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Updates: Pakistan face Australia in the first Test of a three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.
PAK vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1 Live: Pakistan face Australia in Rawalpindi.© AFP
PAK vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Updates: Pakistan face Australia in the first Test of a three-match series at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday. Pakistan host Australia for the first time in 24 years. The last time Australia played a Test series in Pakistan, they won the three-match series 1-0 under the leadership of Mark Taylor. It will be interesting to see how both teams line-up. The first Test will be followed by the second and third Test in Karachi and Lahore, respectively. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates from Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and Australia from the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium
1st Test, Australia in Pakistan, 3 Test Series, 2022, Mar 04, 2022
Day 1 | Match yet to begin
PAK
AUS
Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi
Pakistan won the toss and elected to field
PAK vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1 Live Score
It's been a long wait. It seriously is a long wait when you come to know that Mark Waugh is the most recent Aussie to score a Test century in Pakistan. The year was 1998. To end this 24-year hiatus, Australia return to Pakistan to play Test cricket. There will be fear of the unknown for this team who is going to be under a new coach, a fairly new skipper and has a history of not winning a Test series in the subcontinent for more than a decade. To counter all that pressure, they have the confidence of crushing England recently in the Ashes and have a bunch of players, who may not have the experience of playing red-ball cricket in this part, but otherwise are well versed of the conditions expected. The pitch is mostly going to be unresponsive, there won't be much seam movement or turn and that's why Shane Watson's gut feeling is that Australia will win the series if they score enough runs, as according to him, the Kangaroos have incredible quality in their bowling to put Pakistan under pressure. It's easier said than done, right? More than the spin in the pitch, it's the mindset that will matter. Quite often we have noticed how the Aussie batters have overread the conditions - getting the ball to turn in their head and falling to straighter deliveries. That needs to stop if they want to succeed on this tour. Last September, the New Zealand cricket team had called off its tour of Pakistan, minutes before the first match was due to begin, citing security reasons, and the aftermath of that decision also prompted England to cancel their tour as well. A country that anyway gets very few international matches in its kitty, this tour of Australia is a massive boost and both boards need to be appreciated. Playing in the home territory in front of the crowd starved of Test cricket, Pakistan will have the advantage. That said, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi are the only three names creating ripples and the rest of the squad will have to stand up and be counted. Australia have more 'star value' going into this series but it remains to be seen whether those stars shine or not. Shaheen Afridi versus David Warner, Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne has been highlighted everywhere in the media and this surely is going to be the much-awaited battle. Also, given Australia's vulnerability against spin, the name of Nauman Ali could be the talk of the town in the coming days. So, on whose side would you rather like to be in when two quality teams draw daggers at each other in Rawalpindi?