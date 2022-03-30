In the first ODI between Pakistan and Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, the hosts displayed great agility and athleticism to inflict dismissals. Australia got off to a tremendous start after openers Aaron Finch and Travis Head put on 100 runs inside 15 overs. However, Pakistan stormed back into the contest after they took wickets in quick succession and Mohammad Wasim Jr's agility helped in inflicting a run-out and as a result, Ben McDermott was sent back to the pavilion.

On the final ball of the 33rd over, McDermott was dismissed trying to go for a third run. He did not make his ground despite a dive. The ball was steered wide of Wasim Jr at short third man, and he dived and pushed the ball away, but he got up and recovered to fire the ball back on the bounce to wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan who broke the stumps.

Watch: Mohammad Wasim's agility finds McDermott short of his crease

In the first ODI, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Australia got off to a rollicking start as openers Finch and Travis Head were at their best. Finch departed after scoring 23 but he was involved in a 110-run opening stand.

Travis Head was on fire for the visitors and he scored 101 for Australia. The left-handed batter was at his aggressive best and he was able to find boundaries at will.

Australia scored 313/7 on the back of Head's century, McDermott's 55 and a 30-ball 40 from Cameron Green.

Imam-ul-Haq then scored a fine 103, carrying on his form from the Test series, but it wasn't enough as Pakistan were bowled out for 225.

With the 88-run win, Australia now lead the three-match series 1-0.