Whenever Rashid Khan's name pops up, the things that comes to mind are his dangerous googlies that tend to bamboozle the batters and go through their defences. With his excellent control on any kind of a surface and his ability to disguise the straighter balls against the ones that turn either way, Rashid has become one of the most feared bowlers in all formats all around the world. However, recently in a match played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans in the ongoing Pakistan Super League, the Afghanistan cricketer brought his A game with the bat and helped Lahore cross the 200-run mark.

In the video shared by the official PSL handle, Rashid is seen flicking a low full toss nonchalantly on the pads for a towering six on the leg side.

"Don't you love these @rashidkhan_19 sixes?

Looking at Rashid's exceptional talent with the bat, a fan also wrote highly of the all-rounder and acknowledged the "magical wrists of Rashid Khan".

"Shot of the PSL 7 so far he didn't even Look at his magical wrists of Rashid khan he turns beast mode on with the bat when he plays for LQ shaheen. Rashid ko Hafeez and dunk se ooper lao jani."

Rashid scored 17 runs off only four deliveries as he smashed Shahnawaz Dahani for two sixes and a four in the last over of the innings.

However, Rashid's heroics with the bat went in vain as Multan chased down the target with two balls and five wickets to spare. Rashid also bowled a tight spell, giving away 28 runs while claiming one wicket.