The Pakistan Super League season 8 is all set to kick off on February 13 with a match between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars -- the finalists of the previous edition -- at the Multan Cricket Stadium. While defending champions Lahore Qalandars will aim to become the first side to win back-to-back titles, Multan Sultans will eye a second trophy in the upcoming edition of PSL. On the other hand, two-time champions Islamabad United will aim to become the most successful side by lifting the trophy thrice.

Here is the complete schedule of PSL season 8:

13 February - Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Multan Cricket Stadium

14 February - Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Cricket Arena

15 February - Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium

16 February - Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

17 February - Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium

18 February - Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Bank Cricket Arena

19 February - Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Multan Cricket Stadium; Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Cricket Arena

20 February - Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, National Bank Cricket Arena

21 February - Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, National Bank Cricket Arena

22 February - Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium

23 February - Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

24 February - Quetta Gladiators v Islamabad United, National Bank Cricket Arena

26 February - Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, National Bank Cricket Arena; Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium

27 February - Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium

1 March - Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

2 March - Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium

3 March - Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

4 March - Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium

5 March - Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

6 March - Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium

7 March - Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

8 March - Pakistan Women's League Exhibition Match 1, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium

9 March - Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium

10 March - Pakistan Women's League Exhibition Match 2, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

11 March - Pakistan Women's League Exhibition Match 3, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Pindi Cricket Stadium

12 March - Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium; Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium

15 March - Qualifier (1 v 2), Gaddafi Stadium

16 March - Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium

17 March - Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium

19 March - Final, Gaddafi Stadium

