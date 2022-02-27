Pakistan Super League final, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars live cricket score, updates: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are facing off in the final of the Pakistan Super League 2022 (PSL 2022) season at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday. Multan Sultans had reached the PSL final after thoroughly dominating the league phase. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side won nine of their 10 games to top the standings. They then beat Lahore Qalandars in the play-offs to reach the final. Qalandars, on the other hand, finished second in the standings with six wins out of 10 before their loss to Sultans in the play-offs. They finally defeated Islamabad United in an Eliminator to make the final. (LIVE SCORECARD)