Pakistan Super League 2022, PSL Final, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Live Cricket Score And Updates
Pakistan Super League final, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars live cricket score, updates: Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars are facing off in the final of the Pakistan Super League 2022 (PSL 2022) season at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.
Multan Sultans face off against Lahore Qalandars in the PSL final on Sunday.© Twitter
They then beat Lahore Qalandars in the play-offs to reach the final. Qalandars, on the other hand, finished second in the standings with six wins out of 10 before their loss to Sultans in the play-offs. They finally defeated Islamabad United in an Eliminator to make the final. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Final, Pakistan Super League, 2022, Feb 27, 2022
Play In Progress
MUL
LAH
121/4 (16.4)
Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 7.26
Batsman
Mohammad Hafeez
65 (44)
Harry Brook
15* (12)
Bowler
David Willey
20/1 (3)
Rumman Raees
23/0 (1.4)
PSL Final Live
Six!
Length ball, slower and on middle. Hafeez pulls it to short fine leg. One.
Again targets the pads. Brook tickles it past the diving short fine leg fielder and three runs are taken.
Length and on leg. Brook plays it back to the bowler who has a shy at the other end but misses.
FOUR! Good start to the over! It was on the pads. Brook just helps it down to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
Rumman Raees comes back into the attack. Went for 15 runs in his first over.
Length and on middle. Brook hooks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
On the pads, this is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
On middle. Hafeez pulls it to deep square leg where Khushdil Shah does brilliantly to save a couple of runs.
Leg bye! On the pads, Brook misses his flick. It goes off the pads to square leg for a leg bye.
Length ball, on middle, pulled to deep square leg for a single.
FOUR! Cheeky! A length ball, outside off. Hafeez steers it late past the diving keeper to the third man fence.
Strategic Time-Out! Mohammad Hafeez is the key man for Lahore Qalandars in these last 5 overs. Anything around 150 will be competitive but someone has to help him in the middle. Multan Sultans though need wickets and if they get Hafeez now, it will be perfect for them. David Willey (2-0-11-1) comes back on.
A googly, outside off. Mohammad Hafeez drives it wide of extra cover for a single.
FOUR! Nicely played! Overpitched delivery, sliding down leg. Mohammad Hafeez sweeps it to perfectly to deep square leg for a boundary. 100 up for Lahore Qalandars with that boundary!
Quicker delivery, on middle. Brook writs it away to long on. He rotates the strike.
Full and on leg, worked to deep mid-wicket again for one.
Harry Brook skips down the track and works this loopy ball to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Flighted ball, outside off. Mohammad Hafeez pushes it towards covers for a single. He brings up his fifty and what a time to get it. The veteran steps up on the big stage and has delivered but will look to continue till the end.
This time he cannot find the gap and hits it to backward point for one.