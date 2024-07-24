Out-of-favour Pakistan batter Ahmed Shehzad was brutally trolled by fans on social media after a video of him getting clean bowled by a local bowler went viral. Shehzad has been in the news recently for his criticism of Pakistan captain Babar Azam. After Pakistan's early exit from the T20 World Cup last month, Shehzad had urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to get rid of senior players, including captain Babar, star pacer Shaheen Afridi and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan. Shehzad also accused Babar of indulging in groupism within the team to protect his teammates cum close friends, also labelling the latter as a "social media" king.

Shehzad, who has not played for Pakistan since 2019, was seen playing cricket with locals in the city of Chitral, Pakistan. In a viral video, he was clean bowled three times by a bowler.

As soon as the video circulated on social media, fans took a jibe at Shehzad, calling the 2017 Champions Trophy winner as a "studio player".

Shehzad has been on a rant ever since Pakistan failed to make it out of the group stage of the T20 World Cup.

He had told the PCB to take strict actions against Babar and co, instead the putting the blame on young players who haven't been given enough time to settle.

"You are only good at making friendships. Since becoming the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi has made two big blunders. First, by re-appointing Babar as captain. Secondly, making Wahab Riaz as chief selector. He has been very unprofessionalism in his decision making and management. You'll be forced not to remove these 7-8 players who have been part of groupism within the team. If you don't make crackdown on these players, it will be harsh on those who will get sacked," he added.