The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a show-cause notice to pacer Naseem Shah for violation of the terms of his central contract and media regulations. The notice came just a day after his controversial social media post on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz during the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. Naseem questioned the treatment that Maryam Nawaz received ahead of the PSL match and even took a “queen” jibe at the politician. Although he quickly deleted the post and later issued a clarification that his account was hacked, the post stirred up a storm among fans. The PCB informed, in an official statement, that disciplinary proceedings were initiated against the fast bowler.

“Naseem Shah is required to provide a response within the stipulated time.”

“The PCB remains committed to upholding professional standards, contractual obligations, and the integrity of the game.”

The PCB release did not specifically mention the incident or the clauses that were breached by Naseem.

Naseem, who represents Rawalpindi Pindiz in the PSL, is expected to play in their match against Peshawar Zalmi.

What was the controversy?

Maryam Nawaz was present at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore as the guest of honour and she was welcomed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Mohsin Naqvi who introduced her to the franchise owners.

The Chief Minister was also introduced to the players from both teams. Shortly afterwards, a post from Naseem Shah's account on X sparked major controversy among the Pakistan fans.

The post featured a PCB video showing Naqvi greeting Maryam Nawaz.

The now-deleted message read: “Why is she being treat like the queen at Lords?”

However, the post was quickly removed and Naseem issued a clarification that the post was not intentional and his account was compromised.“This account of Naseem was recently hacked but now recovered successfully,” he wrote.