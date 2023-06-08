Derbyshire's Pakistan batter Haider Ali was brutally trolled after his hilarious dismissal in T20 Blast fixture against Birmingham on Wednesday. In a bizarre turn of events, Haider's stumping has become a source of immense entertainment and fans couldn't help but laughed over the hilarious dismissal. The incident happed in the 11th over of Hampshire's chase. Haider failed to connect with Danny Briggs' overpitched delivery. Although Warwickshire's wicketkeeper Alex Davies failed to grab the ball initially, Haider's casual attempt to get back gave him another opportunity to effect the stumping.

Without wasting the opportunity, Davies swiftly dislodged the bails to complete the stumping, leaving Haider in a state of shock.

Make sense of this Haider Ali stumping #Blast23 pic.twitter.com/d1iD6t1yMZ — Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) June 7, 2023

As a result, Haider was on the receiving end of a brutal trolling by fans on social media.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

As far as the match is concerned, a stunning onslaught from captain Leus Du Plooy lifted Derbyshire Falcons to a thrilling six-wicket win over Birmingham Bears.

After the Bears piled up 203 for seven, Du Plooy smashed an unbeaten 66 from 25 balls to see his side to 207 for four in 19.3 overs.

Luis Reece (57 off 38 balls) and Haider (48 off 34) stitched 96 in ten overs to set the perfect foundation for the big chase.