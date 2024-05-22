Pakistan cricketer Azam Khan courted plenty of criticism on social media as a video of his using foreign currency notes to wipe off sweat went viral on social media. It isn't often that the Pakistan cricket team and its players successfully manage to stay away from controversies and episodes like these explain exactly why. As Azam Khan wiped sweat off his forehead, Pakistan captain Babar Azam could be heard teasing him while recording the video. Fans on social media couldn't digest the insensitive act by Pakistani cricketers.

In the video, Babar could be heard asking Azam, "Abba, kya hua hai? Garmi hai? (What happened? Is it hot?)". Khan then says, "Bahot zyada garmi hai (it's too hot)", and then is seen wiping his sweat with British currency notes. Babar, among others, was heard laughing because of Azam's act. The video has been branded 'shameless' by many on social media.

It wasn't a pleasing sight for fans, seeing Azam Khan using currency notes in such a manner. Many users on social media even called him out for ‘mocking poor'. Here are some reactions:

“That's why we always keep saying basic education is a must, these people travel to the world but don't learn the basic humane values. Send them to school pls before you send them to an international platform," wrote a user on social media.

“People are dying due to food shortage in Pakistan, and this guy, instead of donating money to them, is paying for internet wifi and expensive mobile while sitting under a roof and mocking poor people," another reaction read.

“Apart from a rare few in Pakistan's sporting history, none have the charisma, impact and influence of any kind, nothing for a young kid to aspire about. The current lot is just hopeless," a person said on X.

The Pakistan cricket team has reached England for a preparator T20I series ahead of the start of the T20 World Cup 2024.