Pakistan Shaheens vs UAE A Live Score Updates Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheens and UAE A face off with a place in the ACC Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 up for grabs. Both teams have endured similar fates so far in the competition, having suffered defeats at the hands of India, who are already through to the next round of the tournament after registering back-to-back wins. While both Pakistan and UAE have two points from two matches, only one of them would join India in the semi-finals from Group B. (Live Scorecard)