Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi found himself in the centre of drama in the ongoing Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026. According to multiple reports, Afridi lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption unit of the LPL after being denied the chance to play in a match due to an unusual error. Playing for Kandy Royals, Afridi was seemingly set to feature as an 'Impact Player' in a match against Colombo Capitals. However, a mistake led to his name not being included in the team list.

As per Pakistan-based news reports, the head coach of Kandy Royals apologised to Afridi during their batting innings, stating that a mistake by the team analyst caused Afridi's name to not be included.

After the incident, Afridi reportedly not only lodged a complaint to league officials, but also flew back to Pakistan immediately. An apology from team officials and league organizers reportedly convinced the player to stay in the tournament.

Afridi went on to play in Kandy Royals' next game against Jaffna Kings, picking up three wickets with the ball and also slamming 22 with the bat. However, Kandy Royals lost the game, leaving them bottom of the table.

Further controversy in LPL 2026

Former India Under-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra, one of the co-owners of Lanka Premier League franchise Jaffna Kings, was arrested in Sri Lanka on Friday for allegedly trying to induce a player into corrupt practice, according to local media reports in Colombo.

Kalra, 27, was taken into custody by the Police Special Investigation Unit (SIU) for the Prevention of Offences Relating to Sports and produced before a magistrate, who remanded him in judicial custody till July 31, the reports said.

Another Indian national, identified as Yuvraj Pushpa, was also arrested in connection with the case and remanded after being produced before a court.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said the arrests would not affect the conduct of the Lanka Premier League, which began on Friday, and reiterated its commitment to maintaining the integrity of the tournament.

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