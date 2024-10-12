England registered a dominant win over Pakistan in the first Test in Multan on Friday. The Three Lions won by an innings and 47 runs to take an early lead in the three-match series. The win was England's fourth consecutive Test triumph on Pakistan soil, after a 3-0 whitewash two years ago. England had only won two away Tests against Pakistan in the previous 61 years. It was also filled with several new milestones for England. Opting to bat first, Pakistan posted 556, thanks to captain Shan Masood's 151 and centuries from Agha Salman and Abdullah Shafique. In reply, Harry Brook smashed 317 and Joe Root a record-setting 262 in England's mammoth 823 for 7 declared, giving the visitors a 267-run lead. The Ollie Pope-led side then bundled out Pakistan for mere 220 to win the game by an innings and 47 runs.

A Test match that kept the record-keepers on their toes



England win the first #PAKvENG Test match by an innings in Multan



England win the first #PAKvENG Test match by an innings in Multan

Here are the three embarrassing records that Pakistan registered with loss to England -

Pakistan became the team with highest total to lose a Test Match by an innings. They scored 556 runs and lost the match vs England, surpassing Ireland's 492 that had come in their innings and 10 runs defeat against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2023.

The Shan Masood-led side became the first-ever team to lost a Test match for five times despite scoring over 500 runs in first innings.

With the defeat vs England, Pakistan equalled their longest winless streak at home. They have failed to win any of their past 11 games. Last time it happened between February 1969 to March 1975.

The second Test kicks off at the same venue from Tuesday while the third game will be played in Rawalpindi from October 24.