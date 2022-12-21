Fast-bowler Hasan Ali and prolific run-scorer Kamran Ghulam were included in the Pakistan squad on Wednesday for the Test series against New Zealand starting next week. The changes come after Pakistan suffered a first-ever 3-0 home Test whitewash at the hands of England in a series that ended on Tuesday. The Pakistan Cricket Board named a 16-man squad for the two-match series against New Zealand, with the first Test in Karachi from December 26 and the second in Multan from January 3. They will also play three one-day internationals -- all in Karachi -- on January 10, 12 and 14.

Hasan, 28, played the last of his 21 Tests in July against Sri Lanka before fitness issues and a lack of form sidelined him.

Ghulam, meanwhile, a right-handed batter and a left-arm spinner, has the national record of most runs in a season -- 1,249 in 2020-21. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf has been dropped after a poor show in the Tests against England, while Haris Rauf misses the series through injury.

Pacer Naseem Shah is fit to play after recovering from an injured shoulder that saw him miss the last two Tests. Babar Azam will again lead the side.

Test squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Zahid Mehmood

