A tweet by Pakistani pacer Shahnawaz Dahani sent the cricketing world into a state of shock. Dahani's tweet after the 3rd ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand made many wonder if all is well with Pakistan's bowling coach Shaun Tait. One after the other, fans started to express their concern about Tait, asking if the Aussie is in good health. The tweet led to the spread of some bizarre rumours, and eventually, Dahani had to himself come out in the open and issue a clarification.

"A friend who brought smiles, left last night with tears," Dahani had tweeted.

He later clarified: "Ary bhai Pakistan Cricket Team k baat kar rha hon. (I am talking about the Pakistan cricket team)."

Ary bhai Pakistan Cricket Team k baat kar rha hon. https://t.co/23ktxLNAs9 — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) January 14, 2023

It also has to be noted that Tait's contract with the Pakistan cricket team as their head coach is ude ot end in February. Though no concrete information has come yet, former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul has been touted as the man to replace Tait after his contract is up.

"It is an honor to work for the national team. After I retired from international cricket, I always wanted to work for my team as a coach, but PCB never approached me," Gul had told Express News.

In a press conference, Tait was also asked by a reporter about his performances as the bowling coah of the Pakistan team. The reporter had asked Tait if he was happy with the way he has contributed. The Australian's answer was in the affirmative.

As for the Pakistan team, Babar Azam's men suffered a 1-2 ODI series loss to New Zealand at home. The result has put a big question mark on the position of Babar Azam as the team's skipper too.

