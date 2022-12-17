Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss Saturday and chose to bat against England on the opening day of the third and final Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan trail 2-0 in the three-match after losing the first match by 74 runs in Rawalpindi, and the second by 26 in Multan. On the eve of the Karachi Test, Babar hit the nets at the National Stadium, where he was castled by the Pakistan head coach and legendary spinner, Saqlain Mushtaq, who rolled back the years with a brilliant delivery.

Babar looked to play a reverse-sweep, but Saqlain's angling delivery turned in sharply before rattling the stumps. After being stunned, Babar stared back at Saqlain before resuming practice.

Watch: Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq cleans up Babar Azam in nets

England made two changes from the last Test, bringing in wicketkeeper Ben Foakes and Rehan Ahmed in place of James Anderson and Will Jacks.

Rehan, at 18 years and 126 days, becomes the youngest player to debut for England, beating Brian Close's record of 18 years and 149 days set in 1949.

Senior Pakistan batter Azhar Ali, who on Friday announced the Karachi Test would be his last, is one of four changes in the home side.

Shan Masood, Mohammad Wasim Junior and Nauman Ali also come in, while Imam-ul-Haq (injured), Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood and Mohammad Ali were left out.

Wasim, 21, is playing his first Test.

(With AFP Inputs)

