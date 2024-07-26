Pakistan's right to host the ICC Champions Trophy has raised doubts over India's willingness to travel to the country. Due to the political differences between the two neighbouring nations, bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan has been suspended since 2013. If the reports are to be believed, the BCCI is unlikely to get travel clearance from the Indian government for the tournament in Pakistan. However, Pakistan's recent visit to India for the 2023 fifty-over World Cup has sparked discussions over a possible return in favour.

As per the initial Champions Trophy, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host all of India's matches, including the one against Pakistan.

There have also been rumours that the BCCI has propose a hybrid model similar to the one used for last year's Asia Cup when India's matches were held in Sri Lanka.

Amid the ongoing debate, former captain Younis Khan has urged for India to travel to Pakistan, as it is the "only thing left" in star batter Virat Kohli's career.

"Virat Kohli should come to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy. It is our wish too. He should come and perform in Pakistan. I think the only thing left in Virat's career is to tour Pakistan and perform," Younis Khan to News24.

India last played a bilateral series away against Pakistan in 2006, two years before Kohli's international debut.

While the 35-year-old did play a series against Pakistan when the side toured India for a limited-overs tour in December 2012, Kohli is yet to play a Test against Pakistan.

According to a recent report, the PCB has left it up to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to convince the BCCI to send its team to Pakistan for the upcoming champions Trophy.

According to a PCB source, while the budget for the Champions Trophy was approved at the recent ICC meetings in Colombo, the schedule and format didn't come up for discussion at all.

"The PCB now has done what was required of it as hosts of the Champions Trophy. It has submitted the draft schedule and format for the event and also submitted budget for the event," a PCB insider said.

"It is now up to the ICC how soon they circulate, discuss and finalize the schedule of the Champions Trophy. The PCB for its part in the draft schedule has suggested hosting all of India's games in Lahore including a semi-final (if India qualifies) and final," he said.