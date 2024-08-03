Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh has lashed out at a Pakistani fan on social media. The fan had posted a clip where Pakistan captain Babar Azam can be seen rejecting an interview. However, the fan incorrectly said that the interviewer was former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. Enraged at the false appropriation, Harbhajan jumped to the defence of his former teammate and slammed the fan. In fact, Harbhajan went as far as to mock the English-speaking ability of the Pakistani cricketers.

"Where is Irfan Pathan in this video?" posted Harbhajan on X. "First you don't have the decency to speak. Now your eyes have stopped seeing as well?" responded Harbhajan.

While the original tweeter had said that it was Irfan Pathan who had been rejected by Babar, it was evident that Irfan was nowhere in the video. Harbhajan went on to attack Babar's English.

Where is @IrfanPathan in this video ?? Bolne ki tameez to aap logo ko pehle hi nahi thi. Ab aankho se dikhna bi bandh ho gya kya ? Waise bi agar angreji mai swal pooch liya to pange pad jayenge. https://t.co/0IQpnDEBC4 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 1, 2024

"In any case, if the question had been asked in English, there would've been a problem," retorted Harbhajan.

Soon after Harbhajan's tweet, the post also came into the attention of Irfan Pathan himself, who asked his ex-teammate to ignore such posts, stating that their only purpose is to gain reach on social media.

"They want reach by lying. Ignore, my friend," replied Irfan to Harbhajan's angry response.

Inko jhoot bolke REACH chahiye. Ignore maaro Paaji @harbhajan_singh — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) August 2, 2024

Unfortunately, the original tweet and Harbhajan's response led to several angry back-and-forths as well as hate-mongering from fans of both nations.

Harbhajan's stance on India not visiting Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy

Harbhajan has also recently been in the news for supporting the reported decision by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to not travel to Pakistan for the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

"I don't think it is safe to go there (Pakistan). Incidents occur there almost every day. The BCCI's stance is completely correct, because the players' security comes first," Harbhajan had told IANS.

India have not toured Pakistan since 2006.

