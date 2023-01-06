Sarfaraz Ahmed lit up the final day of the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand as he scored a classy century to help the hosts draw the match. Sarfaraz lifted Pakistan from 80/5 on the final day as he strung together key partnerships with Saud Shakeel and Salman Agha to bring the hosts within striking distance of a win from a near hopeless situation.

The century was Sarfaraz's 4th in Test cricket and it came in a series in which he was making his comeback. Sarfaraz was adjudged Player of the match and Player of the series for his contributions with the bat.

Watch Video: Babar Azam and entire Pakistan team stands up applauds after Sarfaraz slams century

Applause from the dressing room for a terrific knock 🙌#PAKvNZ | #TayyariKiwiHai pic.twitter.com/9FQ6nA8MpO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 6, 2023

A sporting declaration by New Zealand captain Tim Southee on the fourth evening of the 2nd Test against Pakistan set up a grand finish to the match and the series at Karachi. Pakistan came into the final day having lost two wickets without any runs on the board and the target of 319 runs looked a far away planet at that point.

The wickets of Imam-ul-Haq, Shan Masood and Babar Azam left the hosts at 80/5 and at that point it seemed like all was lost for the hosts.

But one man was not ready to throw the towel in and he was former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed. Sarfaraz strung together a century stand with Saud Shakeel and followed it up with another stand of 70 runs with Salman Agha to take Pakistan close to a famous win.

Sarfaraz brought up his 4th Test century as well but became Michael Bracewell's fourth scalp when he was dismissed for 118. This meant New Zealand was just one wicket away from victory.

But fading light meant the umpires allowed only spin bowlers to operate. This gave Pakistan's last pair a chance and the duo of Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed hung on for a draw.

