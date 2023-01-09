Pakistan are squaring off with New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series in Karachi. The game turned out to be really special for leg-spinner Usama Mir, who made his international debut in the match. Apart from making a debut, the 27-year-old cricketer also made a fantastic start to his career as he dismissed New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson for his maiden wicket. In the 15th over of New Zealand's innings, Williamson completely failed to judge Usama's spin as the ball went straight to hit the stumps. Such was the beauty of the delivery that Williamson, who departed for 26, looked impressed with the debutant.

Pakistan Cricket Board posted a video of Williamson's dismissal and captioned it, "A brilliant start to Usama Mir's ODI career! Kane Williamson is Usama's maiden ODI wicket."

Meanwhile in Pakistan cricket, captain Babar Azam was bombarded with questions over his captaincy future following a winless Test season at home on the eve of the first ODI against New Zealand.

Speaking to media, Babar shut down a journalist when asked if he was thinking about stepping down as Test captain because of his poor record at home since last year. "I think we are having a white ball series now and the Test matches are over. So, if you have any questions about this white ball series ask about that,” Babar shot back on Sunday.

Sponsored by Vuukle

When Babar was asked again about his captaincy and whether it was affecting his batting, he retorted: “I don't have to justify myself to anyone. I know how I am doing. My focus is on performing well for Pakistan."

Babar also said the players were excited about the One-Day series beginning at the National Stadium on Monday.

“In white ball formats we have performed well and we want to continue with that momentum against New Zealand although we know they are a very good side and it will be a tough series for both teams,” he added.

With PTI Inputs

Featured Video Of The Day

Sourav Ganguly Set To Rejoin Delhi Capitals As Director Of Cricket: Report