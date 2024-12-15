The Pakistan cricket team is going through a disappointing low in T20I cricket. The side recently suffered a series loss to South Africa, which happened to be its third one in the year 2024. While Pakistan managed to beat minnows Ireland and Zimbabwe this year, they suffered defeats against New Zealand, England, Australia, and of late, the Proteas. Out-of-favour Pakistan player Ahmad Shahzad minced no words in criticising the team and the board for the such a poor performance. He said that "Pakistan cricket is dying" and the ones responsible are sleeping.

"To be honest it was a good game to watch as a spectator... but it felt like South Africa A and Pakistan A side were playing against each other with some players has the ability to fit in senior side from both the countries..If you know you know.

"Just a reminder 7 main players are absent from this South Africa side and we played with our full strength and we lost the series once again just like we lost against Australian kids in T20s few days ago. Pakistan cricket is dying everyday and everyone is sleeping from top to bottom. Shame," wrote Ahmad Shahzad on Twitter.

With his maiden T20I ton, Reeza Hendricks lifted South Africa to its first T20I bilateral series win since August 2022, as the Proteas celebrated a 7-wicket win in the second match against Pakistan at the SuperSport Park.

South Africa needed something special from its players after Pakistan hammered 206 for 5 on the board.

With David Miller out of the fray, all eyes were on South Africa's playing XI, contemplating who could rise to fill in his role. The question remained unanswered until Hendricks walked in to decide the fate of the game. His exploits with the bat handed Rob Walter his first T20I series win since taking over the white-ball coaching role in March 2023.

(With ANI Inputs)