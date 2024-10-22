The Pakistan cricket team is currently in a rebuilding phase. Since the last few months, the Pakistan team has been suffering some big losses. Be it the ODI World Cup or the T20 World Cup, Pakistan have dealt some big losses. They even lost a Test series at home to Bangladesh recently. The Pakistan cricket team is desperate for a turnaround and coach Jason Gillespie is part of that process. A video is going viral on social media, where the former Australia star can be seen picking up water bottles at a stadium after a training session.

After the video went viral, several users commented that Pakistan players should learn from him.

This is one of the main reasons why Aussies are better than us — Zulfi (@zulfitahir) October 22, 2024

But we will not learn. @TheRealPCB please teach players so manners. — S M Chishty (@Chishty_2014) October 22, 2024

This video should highlight the fact that the players who trained have not got the basic decency to clean up after themselves, instead of praising Gillespie for doing it, which everybody understands is very nice of him. — Rick James B.(@RickJamesBiiih) October 22, 2024

As the third and final Test between Pakistan and England approaches, Pakistan's intentions for the Rawalpindi pitch are clear. By taking extreme measures, such as using giant heaters and industrial fans to accelerate the drying process, the team hopes to defy Rawalpindi's natural favouring of fast bowlers and turn it into a spinner-friendly surface—one that could prove decisive in the series.

Vice-captain Saud Shakeel noted that, unlike Multan, Rawalpindi is not naturally inclined to take turn. Shakeel explained the climatic differences between the cities, with Multan being warmer and more humid, factors that contribute to quicker wear and tear on the surface. The stakes are high for Pakistan, who are coming off a much-needed win in Multan on a spinning wicket. After victory in Multan, slipper Shan Masood, openly expressed his desire for a turning track, the team is focused on replicating the conditions that helped them level the series.

"If you look at the difference between Multan and Pindi, there's a difference in climate," Shakeel said in the press conference. "Multan is warmer than Pindi, Multan is warmer and more humid compared to Pindi. Pindi favours fast bowlers slightly and has more bounce, compared to Multan. The groundsman prepares according to that, and I think that's what causes the changes in the pitch.

"But the way the pitch looks and the success we got in the second Test, we'll try for a similar kind of pitch that favours us and helps us win this game," he said.

Pakistan's effort to manipulate the pitch, however, has not gone unnoticed by England. English batter Harry Brook speculated that the Rawalpindi surface had been "raked" to encourage early deterioration, a tactic designed to bring spinners into play from the start.

In response, England announced their XI early, opting for just one specialist seamer, Gus Atkinson, and relying heavily on their spin trio, including leg spinner Rehan Ahmed. This strategic move signals that England is prepared to face another spin-heavy battle and could be a direct response to Pakistan's efforts to reshape the pitch to their advantage.

Pakistan's struggle to figure out the best use of home conditions has been ongoing since their return from playing in the UAE. Initially, the team experimented with seam-friendly pitches to capitalize on the talents of fast bowlers like Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, leading to early successes against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

