Pakistan's under-fire Test captain Shan Masood has been named in the jury formed by the International Cricket Council to select the greatest international cricketers of the last 25 years. Masood is the second Pakistani in the jury, the other being former pacer Wasim Akram. Masood's inclusion comes as a surprise to many in cricket circles but a reliable source said that his nomination was made on the basis of a suggestion made by the Pakistan Cricket Board when the jury was being finalised.

Last year, Masood was offered the post of Director International Cricket and Players Affairs by the PCB but he turned it down as he wanted to complete the ICC World Test Championship cycle as captain.

But with Pakistan staring at a second defeat in the ongoing Test series in Bangladesh, Masood could be in trouble.

According to a source, Masood is likely to now accept the PCB post due to his strong educational background and cricket experience.

The ICC Jury comprises players from several countries including India's Ajit Agarkar, Irfan Pathan, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravi Shastri.

The jury also includes David Gower, Ian Bishop, Mark Boucher, Carlos Braithwaite, Tom Moody, Greg Chappell, Matthew Hayden, Aaron Finch, Andrew Flower, Allan Donald, Faf du Plessis. Daniel Vettori, Ross Taylor, Shane Watson, Jonathan Trott, Tim Southee, Eoin Morgan

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season