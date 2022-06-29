Babar Azam is perhaps the most talked about cricketer in the recent months due to his superlative form with the bat in international cricket. While many former cricketers have argued that on current form he is perhaps the best batter in the world, others have spoken about expanding the 'Top 4' of international batting into a 'Top 5' to include Babar along with the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson.

Whether or not he is considered among the best, Babar has been piling on the runs for his Pakistan side and leading them from the front.

His form in limited overs cricket has been phenomenal and the Pakistan skipper continues to rule the charts in ICC Rankings. In the latest rankings, Babar has maintained his top billing in T20I batting rankings and as a result smashed yet another record of former India captain Virat Kohli.

Babar has now been at the top of T20I rankings for the maximum period, surpassing Kohli's record of 1013 days.

"The Pakistan skipper is currently rated as the No.1 batter in T20Is and ODIs and recently suggested he was keen to try and claim top billing in all three formats of the game," the ICC stated in its report.

Babar's teammate and last year's ICC T20I player of the year Mohammad Rizwan is at the second spot in the rankings.

The only Indian in the top 10 is Ishan Kishan, who is placed at the 7th spot. Kishan broke into the top 10 after his good show in the home series against South Africa and had a decent outing in the first T20I against Ireland.