Pakistan beat Australia in 2nd ODI, Series Level At 1-1

Updated: 15 January 2017 17:12 IST

Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez scored 72 and Shoaib Malik 42 not out as the visitors passed the Australian total with 2.2 overs to spare.

Mohammad Hafeez helped Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets © AFP

Melbourne:

Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets in the second one-day international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, their first ODI win on Australian soil for 12 years.

After Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir took 3-47 to help restrict the home side to 220 all out.

Highlights
  • Pakistan beat Australia by 6 wickets
  • Series level at 1-1
  • Mohammad Hafeez earned Man of the Match for his 72-run performance
