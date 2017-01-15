Pakistan beat Australia in 2nd ODI, Series Level At 1-1

Melbourne:

Pakistan beat Australia by six wickets in the second one-day international at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, their first ODI win on Australian soil for 12 years.

After Australian captain Steve Smith won the toss and chose to bat, Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir took 3-47 to help restrict the home side to 220 all out.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez scored 72 and Shoaib Malik 42 not out as the visitors passed the Australian total with 2.2 overs to spare.