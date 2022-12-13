England earned a hard-fought 26-run win over Pakistan in the second Test in Multan on Monday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Mark Wood finished with figures of 4 for 65 as Pakistan were dismissed for 328 in their chase of 355 runs in the fourth innings of the game. Pakistan had almost won the match when they needed only 65 to win with 5 wickets in hand in the second session on Day 4, but England's turnaround stole the opportunity from them and also the trophy.

The match, which was a roller-coaster ride, ended with the wicket of Mohammad Ali. However, like the entire game, the conclusion also had some drama.

Mohammad Ali edged the ball of Ollie Robinson to wicketkeeper Ollie Pope. The England players appealed for the wicket and umpire Marais Erasmus raised his finger, though he took a bit of time in making the decision. There was a clear edge yet Ali decided to go for a review.

When the decision was referred upstairs, Ben Stokes walked to Ali to shake hands with him as he knew the match was over. However, Ali refused to shake hands with the England captain, seemingly reminding him that the formality was still remaining as the third umpire was yet to give his verdict by then.

England and Pakistan face each other in the third and final ODI, starting December 17 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan's second loss in the series meant that they slipped to the sixth spot, while England's great run under Ben Stokes has taken them up to the fifth spot. India continue to occupy the fourth place in the rankings behind Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka.

(With AFP Inputs)

