The Champions Trophy 2025 started under strange circumstances. Pakistan were the designated hosts but the BCCI's refusal to send the Indian cricket team to the country meant that there was a big doubt over the Champions Trophy 2025. Ultimately, India's matches were shifted to Dubai, with the additional condition that the city will host the final too if India enter the final. As things turned out, India beat Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final to enter the final. Pakistan, on the other hand, were knocked out from the Champions Trophy in the group stage itself.

India spin great Harbhajan Singh mocked Pakistan, after India's final entry. "Pehle, Pakistan tournament se bahar, aur abb final Pakistan se bahar (First Pakistan out of the tournament, and now final is out of Pakistan)," Harbhajan Singh wrote on X.





— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 4, 2025

India successfully completed the highest-ever run chase against Australia in ICC knockouts to storm into their fifth Champions Trophy final in Dubai on Tuesday. The side continued its flawless performance and delivered a victory that the country could be proud of. Virat Kohli was once again the star of the show and delivered a match-winning knock of 84 to lead his side to a four-wicket victory.

Having lost against Australia in the finals of the 2023 ODI World Cup in Ahmedabad and the World Test Championships 2022, the Indian fans and former cricketers alike certainly enjoyed the victory and took to social media to celebrate the occasion and praise the team.

“VIRAT win for #TeamIndia! Indian players consistently displayed talent and perseverance throughout the match. @imVkohli played another fabulous inning. @MdShami11 delivered the crucial wickets. And what a powerful innings by @klrahul and @hardikpandya7! Above all, a well-deserved victory in the semifinal against the mighty Australia,” read the post by former India spinner Harbhajan Singh.