One of the most bizarre dismissal in the history of cricket took place during the National T20 Cup match between Lahore Region Whites and Larkana Region on Monday in Faisalabad. Opting to bat first, Lahore posted a whopping total of 215/4 in 20 overs with Mohammad Faiq scoring 116 off 56 balls. Later, Larkana could not even put up a strong fight as they got bundled out for just 81 with Lahore winning the match by 134 runs. Apart from this big win, Larkana batter Bilal Irshad's dismissal made headlines.

During the fourth over of Larkana's chase, Bilal Irshad tried to play a shot on Kamran Afzal's delivery. Even before Bilal played the shot, Lahore wicketkeeper Muhammad Akhlaq appealed for a dismissal.

Seeing this, Bilal and the umpires were left confused as they signalled third umpire. It was then revealed that while playing the shot, Bilal's bat had touched the stumps and dislodged the bails. Hence, Bilal was declared hit wicket out.

#NationalT20 at it's very bestNever seen a batter getting hit-wicket like this.. pic.twitter.com/um7v3EzZTH — Abdul Wasay (@andy_abdulwasay) March 17, 2025

Talking about the match, this was Lahore's first victory in the second game as they move to the second spot in Group A points table.

On the other hand, this was Larkana's second consecutive defeat which pushed them down at the bottom of the table.

It was a completely dominating show from Lahore as Mohammad Faiq scored 116 off 56 balls. Apart from him, Muhammad Akhlaq scored 35 off 26 balls while skipper Tayyab Tahir scored 33 off 16 balls.

For Larkana, Mushtaq Ahmed took two wickets but also ended up leaking 51 runs in his four-over quota. Zahid Mahmood and Imitiaz Legari scalped one wicket in each.

Later in the chase, Lahore did not even Larkana breathe for a second as they kept on scalping wickets regularly. For Lahore, Kamran Afzal was the star bowler as he took four wickets while Mohammad Salman took two wickets as Larkana were bundled out for 81.

