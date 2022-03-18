Three one-day internationals and a Twenty20 match between Pakistan and the visiting Australians later this month are being moved from Rawalpindi to Lahore because of domestic politics, the interior minister said Friday. The Australians are currently on their first tour of the country in nearly a quarter of a century, having previously declined to visit because of security fears.

There have been no serious threats directed at the team since their arrival last month, but several political rallies for and against the government are planned in the nearby capital in the coming days and weeks.

Islamabad is just a short drive away from the vastly bigger garrison city of Rawalpindi.

"The matches are being shifted to Lahore because of political activities in the capital," Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said at a news conference.

