Pakistan's middle-order has been under the scanner since the start of the Asia Cup last month. Apart from openers, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, other Pakistan batters have struggled to find consistency in their game. With the T20 World Cup set to kick-off in less than a week's time, several current and former Pakistan players have suggested that the team might struggle to win games, especially with the middle-order misfiring.

Speaking of the middle order, former Pakistan captain feels the management doesn't have much to explore. Butt recalled the time when Pakistan 'A' defeated India in a tour game back in 2004.

"I remember India came to Pakistan in 2004. They played against Pakistan 'A' in a warm-up match. And Pakistan 'A' had actually beaten India. Imran Nazir scored good runs, the match took place at the Gaddafi Stadium. It was a high-scoring game. Do you have a setup to prepare a team like that now?" Butt said on his official YouTube channel.

Butt further questioned Pakistan's current infrastructure, adding that the lack of One-Day and Four-Day cricket has been the Achilles heel behind the downfall.

"It used to be there. I have gone to South Africa with the 'A' teams. Even U19 tours used to take place. Now there are none. Who is to blame? What have you brought to the system? There's a lot to answer, but no one wants to answer," Butt said.

Notably, India had toured Pakistan in 2004 to play five ODIs and three Tests. After losing the tour game by 6 wickets, India won the ODI series 3-2, before also clinching the Test series 2-1.