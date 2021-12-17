Led by the dynamic opening duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam, Pakistan pulled off a record chase in the third and final T20 international to register a 3-0 series whitewash over the covid-hit West Indies team on Thursday. Powered by a Nicholas Pooran half-century, the West Indies posted a formibable 207 for three in their 20 overs. Babar and Rizwan put on 158 runs off just 91 balls for the first wicket while Asif Ali put on the finishing touches as Pakistan chased down the target with seven wickets remaining and seven balls to spare.

Courtesy a power-packed batting display, the Pakistan team broke a multitude of records in the third T20I:

Rizwan has been in sparkling form this year, and left his captain chasing dust as he became the first batter to score 2,000 T20 runs in a calendar year.

Most T20 runs in a calendar year:

2,036 - Mohammad Rizwan in 2021*

1,779 - Babar Azam in 2021*

1,665 - Chris Gayle in 2015

1,614 - Virat Kohli in 2016

1,607 - Babar Azam in 2019

The West Indies would have thought the game was in the bag after they posted the highest T20I total in Pakistan, but the hosts proved to be just too good on the day, immediately bettering the record set by the visitors.

Highest T20I totals in Pakistan:

208 PAK vs WI, Karachi 2021*

207 WI vs PAK, Karachi 2021*

205 PAK vs WI, Karachi 2018

203 PAK vs BAN, Karachi, 2008

Pakistan also recorded the joint highest successful chase against the West Indies. India had scored 208 while chasing against the West Indies in Hyderabad in 2019, and Pakistan managed to match that score in Karachi on Thursday.

Highest successful chase vs West Indies:

208 by Pakistan, Karachi 2021*

208 by India, Hyderabad 2019

206 by South Africa, Johannesburg 2007

182 by India, Chennai 2018

The brilliant 208-run chase was Pakistan's highest-ever in T20Is, bettering the 205 they scored against South Africa in Centurion earlier this year. Such has been their performance this year that the top three successful run-chases for Pakistan have all come this year.

Highest successful chase by Pakistan:

208 vs WI, Karachi 2021*

205 vs SA, Centurion 2021

189 vs SA, Jo'burg 2021

187 vs AUS, Harare 2018