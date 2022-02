Cricket Australia (CA) on Friday confirmed that the Australia men's cricket team will tour Pakistan for the first time in 24 years later this year in March-April. Australia last toured Pakistan in 1998 when the Mark Taylor-led side won the three-match Test series 1-0. Australia and Pakistan will play three Tests, as many One-Day Internationals, and a one-off T20 International. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and CA shared the revised scheduled of the tour, with the Test series set to begin with the first game in Rawalpindi.

The decision was taken after a thorough security assessment, including a reconnaissance visit made by the Australian officials to the sub-continent nation.

The venues for the first and second Test have been swapped, while the venue for the third and final Test remains unchanged.

Meanwhile, all four white-ball games will be played in Rawalpindi.

CA are expected to name close to a full-strength squad.

Here is the full schedule of Australia's tour of Pakistan:

Test series:

Pakistan vs Australia, 1st Test, March 4-8, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd Test, March 12-16, National Stadium, Karachi

Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test, March 21-25, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

ODI Series:

Pakistan vs Australia, 1st ODI, March 29, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Australia, 2nd ODI, March 31, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd ODI, April 2, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

One-off T20I:

Pakistan vs Australia, Only T20I, April 5, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi