Pakistan pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi truly seems to be returning to his best, with his exploits in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). In the match between Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday, Shaheen produced two rattling deliveries that left the cricket world stunned. On the first delivery, Shaheen broke the bat of Peshawar batter Mohammad Haris. Just as Haris was preparing to face Shaheen's fiery pace, the left-arm seamer dismissed him clean bowled on the very next delivery.

Shaheen has been going from strength to strength in the PSL and he blew fire in the very first over of the innings against Zalmi. Bowling his first delivery of the over, Shaheen broke Haris' bat into two pieces before sending him packing. Here's the video:

In his third over Shaheen also dismissed Babar Azam, sending the stalwart back to the hut for a meager score of 7 runs.

Earlier with the bat, Lahore put up a gigantic score of 241 runs on the board, with Fakhar Zaman (96 off 45), Abdullah Shafique (75 off 41) and Sam Billings (47 off 23) scoring the bulk of the runs.

The Shaheen vs Babar battle was already gaining a lot of traction before the match had begun. In the match, fair to say that Shaheen won the contest convincingly.

When Babar Azam was asked about his battle with Shaheen, the talismanic batter had given floored the entire media room with his response.

“Babar, you always meet everyone with a smiling face but tomorrow you face Shaheen Shah Afridi,” the reporter had said before Babar interrupted.

"To to kar milein unhein? Kya kare, nahi khele fir? Aap bataye…(Should I cry and meet him, or should I not play? Please tell me...)," Babar said in response as everyone started to laugh.

