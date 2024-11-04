One of India's finest wicket-keepers of all time, Wriddhiman Saha has announced his decision to hang his boots from all forms of the game. In a post on social media, Saha wrote that his cricketing journey will come to an end after the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign. Saha is happy to be representing Bengal for 'one final time' but plans to retire after the end of the campaign. Arguably the finest wicket-keeper India have had in recent times, based on pure keeping skills, Saha reportedly doesn't plan to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season too.

"After a cherished journey in cricket, this season will be my last. I am honoured to represent Bengal one final time, playing only in the Ranji Trophy before I retire," Saha wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Thank you to everyone who has been part of this incredible ride, your support has meant the world. Let's make this season one to remember..."

Saha was part of Team India's Test plans for a long time, especially at home, before being released from the Central Contracts in 2023. Since being released, he never made a comeback to the Test side.

As per a report in Sportstar, Saha's intention is to stay away from all forms of the game, including the IPL. In fact, he reportedly hasn't even registered himself for the upcoming mega auction which is set to take place later this month. While Saha is yet to formally clarify his stance on IPL participation, reports suggest that the IPL 2024 season with the Gujarat Titans was his last in the T20 league.

Saha wasn't retained by GT ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. He is one of the few players remaining in the league who have featured in every single season, starting from the inaugural campaign in 2008.

The veteran wicket-keeper has played for a total of 5 franchises in his career - Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT).