Former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria has praised the Indian cricket board (BCCI) for announcing a substantial increase in the prize money for domestic competitions. As per the recent announcement, the winners of the Ranji Trophy, India's premier first-class cricket tournament, will receive prize money of Rs 5 crore (approx. USD 670,000). Kaneria took to Twitter to express his appreciation for the move and added that other cricket boards from across the world should learn from the BCCI.

Danish tweeted, "Jai Shree Ram Want to congratulate BCCI in increasing the prize money of all @BCCI Domestic Tournaments that shows the Board knows the important of Domestic cricket and owns their male & female cricketers and make all efforts to protect them. Other Boards need to learn."

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Sunday announced the increment in prize money for all BCCI domestic tournaments.

"I'm pleased to announce an increase in prize money for all BCCI Domestic Tournaments. We will continue our efforts to invest in Domestic Cricket - which is the backbone of Indian Cricket," BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

The Ranji Trophy-winning team will now receive an additional 3 crore, bringing its total to INR 5 crore. The runner-up and losing semifinalists will each receive INR 3 crores (up from 1 crore previously) and INR 1 crore (+50 lakh).

The Irani Cup winners will receive INR 50 lakh, double their previous award, and the runners-up will receive INR 25 lakh. The winners of the Duleep Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy will receive INR 1 crore each, while the runners-up will receive INR 50 lakhs each.

The one-day trophy winners in the premier Women's tournaments will now receive INR 50 lakhs instead of INR 6 lakhs previously, and the runners-up will receive INR 25 lakhs.

The Senior Women's T20 Trophy winner will receive INR 40 lakh instead of INR 5 lakh, and the runners-up will receive INR 20 lakh.