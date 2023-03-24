Known as a 360-degree player for his ability to play all around the ground, Suryakumar Yadav registered his third consecutive golden duck on Wednesday in the third and final ODI against Australia. Suryakumar, who is currently the no. 1 batter in T20I rankings, was bowled first ball by Ashton Agar in the 36th over during India's 270-run chase in Chennai. Suryakumar's struggles in the series has led to heavy criticism from the experts, with some of them even questioning his place in India's ODI team.

As far as his record in ODI cricket is concerned, Suryakumar has scored just 433 runs in 21 innings, averaging just over 24.

In a series of tweets, former India spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan lashed out at the team management for picking Suryakumar in all formats just based on his reputation in the shortest format of the game.

"Fine example of how only certain players get protection, SKY great example. T20 cricket is different from 50 overs cricket. Just don't segregate Red ball and white-ball cricket. Oh SKY was part of the Test team. You can't pick a player based on T20 performance for all formats," Sivaramakrishnan said in a tweet.

"It requires great ability to be innovative but if that is the only way you play, you will get found out in slightly longer formats, be it 50 overs or Test matches. Anyway, GOOD MORNING ALL," he added in another tweet.

Despite criticism from former players, India skipper Rohit Sharma has backed the 32-year-old as an important prospect for the ODI World Cup on home soil later this year.