There has been a lot of chatter around Bhuvneshwar Kumar as the veteran pacer has come of age. As the right-arm fast bowler delivered impressive performances in back-to-back Indian Premier League seasons, several former cricketers, fans, and experts have opined that the player should be included in India's ODI World Cup plans. The quadrennial event is set to take place in October-November next year in South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe. Bhuvneshwar picked up 17 wickets in 14 matches in IPL 2025 and followed it up with 28 wickets in 16 matches while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The pacer, who has already turned 36, is ageing like a fine wine as his control in bowling only gets better.

While stating that he wants Bhuvneshwar to play the next ODI World Cup, former India batter Aakash Chopra highlighted a practical challenge that might not help the fast bowler's case.

"One thing goes against Bhuvi. I love him to bits, and I want him to play for India again, but when you don't play Ranji, your workload becomes limited. There are a handful of matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. In ODI cricket, you have to bowl 10 overs and field for 50 overs in a match. It's a lot of workload," said Chopra in a video on his YouTube channel.

Bhuvneshwar has not played a game for India since November 2022. He has remained absent from domestic cricket as well for the last two years. The fast bowler is only active in the IPL.

"It's not easy in a tournament like the World Cup, where you have to keep playing continuously. Not only the World Cup, but you will also have to be a part of every ODI game from a year earlier. You will have to start playing him from now on," Chopra observed.

"He is not a bad option, but it will be a mistake unless we give him at least one year to get ready. If you pick someone for the 50-over World Cup based on him bowling four overs in the two months of the IPL and a month of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, no matter how good that person is, it will be wrong," he added.

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