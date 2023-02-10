Indian cricket team wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant took to Instagram on Friday to share his first pictures after undergoing another successful surgery in his road to recovery. The young cricketer sustained multiple injuries in a road accident on December 30 and although his car caught fire due to the incident, Pant was able to safely escape in time. Since then, he has undergone several surgeries and according to reports, his burns are also getting better. The doctors have predicted he will need 6-9 months to recover from injuries completely and he will surely miss this year's Indian Premier League.

Earlier, Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev expressed his concern for the youngster and on a lighter note, he wants to slap Pant as soon as he recovers from the injuries he sustained in that near-fatal accident.

Kapil Dev, in a video on Uncut, said that Pant's absence has left the Indian team in tatters. Just like parents have the right to slap children when they make mistakes, Kapil wants to do the same to Pant after he has recovered.

"I have a lot of love for him. I want him to recover so that I can go and slap him and tell him to look after himself. Because of your accident, the entire team is in tatters. I love him but I am also angry at him. Why do such youngsters of today's times make such mistakes? There should be a slap for it.

"First blessings, that he gets all the love in the world, may the almighty give him good health. First that, but after that, like parents have this responsibility to slap the children if they make mistakes," said the iconic cricketer.

