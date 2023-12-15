The future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has been the topic of several debates both among experts and fans in the recent past. Following India's defeat against Australia in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final, reports surfaced that the veteran duo are looking to move away from the shortest format of the sport and the conversation got more intense when they were not included in the white-ball series against South Africa. However, legendary South African cricketer AB De Villiers believes that it is all about the hunger in both the players and he backed Rohit and Virat to play for India in the T20 World Cup 2024.

"We just have to see them there (Rohit & Virat). It's all about their hunger. Do they have the hunger to go there and win the T20 World Cup? I think so. I cannot speak on their behalf but I think they will want to go there and win. T20 World Cup is a short tournament and you do set yourselves up to have another chance of winning a World Cup. So I do see them going there," De Villiers said on his YouTube channel.

With Rohit not in the fray and Hardik Pandya out of action due to injury, Suryakumar Yadav was handed the captaincy for the T20I series.

De Villiers described it as a 'nice move' by the team management and said that his creativity and '360 degree' approach can prove to be beneficial for the Indian cricket team.

“India captained by Suryakumar Yadav is quite a nice move, I like that. He is a bit of a 360 (degree) player. He thinks differently and is a bit creative. It will be nice to watch him lead his troops in South Africa,” he explained.