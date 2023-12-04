A video of Pakistan players loading their luggage in a truck, following their arrival in Australia, had gone viral on social media earlier this week. In the video, Pakistan players were seen helping the luggage crew to load their kit bags and bags. While the video had garnered a lot of criticism, with fans blaming the officials for mismanagement of the situation, Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has revealed the reason behind the same. He said that with the team scheduled to catch their next flight in about 30 minutes, the Pakistan players were only helping each other out to save time.

"We only had 30 minutes to catch our next flight and we helped because there were just two people. We wanted to wrap it up fast and to save time," Shaheen told reporters at the Manuka Oval.

The Pakistan cricket team arrived in Australia on Friday ahead of a three-match Test series, with the first match in Perth starting from December 14.

After a disappointing World Cup on the Indian shores, the Pakistan cricket team has gone through a major tweak on and off the field.

While star batter Babaz Azam stepped down as captain across formats, the Pakistan cricket team also fired the entire management team that had accompanied the team to India for the World Cup.

Opening batter Shan Masood will lead the red-ball team, Shaheen Afridi has been named captain of the T20I team.

On the management front, Mohammad Hafeez was appointed Director of Cricket, with former pacer Wahab Riaz taking over as the chairman of selectors.

Ahead of the series, Afridi stated that the team is looking to spoil David Warner's farewell series and said as quoted from Geo News, "We would wish him good luck but we are not hoping for a good end for David Warner in his last Test series against us."

The highly anticipated three-match Test series will kick off on December 14 at Optus Stadium in Perth. The second Test and third Test will be played in Melbourne and Sydney, respectively.