Najam Sethi took over as the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board in December after Ramiz Raja was sacked from the top post. Being at the helm of affairs under the new management, Sethi said that he intends to promote and improve the Pakistan cricket structure. While he seems to be working towards his goal, the new PCB chief has requested his "friends and the senior persons in the organisation not to do "sifarish" for the selection of any player or coach.

Sethi wrote a series of tweets on Friday. While in his first post, Sethi requested his "friends and high-ups" not to ask for free Pakistan Super League tickets and passes, he talked about a more serious issue in his second tweet.

"I am also requesting friends and high-ups not to do sifarish for selection of any player or coach, etc, or to give employment or facilitation to any undeserving person. PCB competes with top professional organisations in the world and cannot afford to be inefficient," wrote Sethi.

PCB chairman Sethi had recently met officials of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in UAE, as per an ANI report. Citing sources, the news agency also stated that Sethi wants to meet the ACC president Jay Shah, who is also Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, over Asia Cup 2023. It added that Sethi has all of his focus on making sure that the 2023 edition of the tournament, to be hosted by Pakistan, is not moved out of his country. Last year, Jay Shah said that the tournament will be held at a neutral venue.

