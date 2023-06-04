India captain Rohit Sharma didn't have the finest of outings in the Indian Premier League. Though Mumbai Indians went as far as the Qualifier 2 in the tournament, playing 16 games, Rohit's contributions with the bat weren't as much as his team would've wanted. With the focus now shifting to the ICC World Test Championship final, India great Dilip Vengsarkar gave his honest opinion on Rohit's form and the switch from T20 cricket and Test cricket.

Though Rohit hasn't been at his best, Vengsarkar remains hopeful of seeing him bring his A-game on the table against Australia.

"Rohit's role will be very crucial both as a captain and also as an opener. He is a big match player and the occasion can't get any bigger than this. I hope he brings his A-game to the table," Vengsarkar said in a chat with Hindustan Times.

Vengsarkar isn't much concerned about Rohit's form but it's the switch from IPL to the Test Championship final that he feels will be a concern.

"More than the form I think the fact that he will be straightaway coming to the Test match from T20s might be a bit of an issue. I wish they had a few practice games before the WTC final. When you go into a Test match as big as this and remember, there are no second chances, unlike a series, it is important you are prepared well," said the former India captain.

Vengsarkar was also asked about the wicket-keeping option in the Test Championship final. The former cricketer feels KS Bharat should get the nod over Ishan Kishan as he is a 'specialist wicket-keeper'.

"KS Bharat is the specialist wicketkeeper, so I think he should play," he said.