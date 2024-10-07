Two of the fines captains Indian cricket has seen, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni are among the few leaders who have won the national team ICC titles. While Dhoni won a total of three ICC trophies during his reign, Rohit opened his account in the T20 World Cup 2024. Over the last year or so, Rohit's stocks have risen dramatically as the captain of the Indian team, especially considering the way he has led his troops. However, choosing one between the two is a tricky subject, especially for someone like Shivam Dube who has played under both captains.

Dube has played under the leadership of Dhoni during his time at Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. When it comes to the Indian team, Dube has mostly played under Rohit. During his appearance at Kapil Sharma's comedy show, Dube was asked to choose one between Dhoni and Rohit. He came up with a brilliant answer.

"When I am playing for Chennai, MS Dhoni is the best, when I am playing for India, Rohit Sharma is the best," Shivam Dube said in response to the question, leaving everyone, including Kapil Sharma, stumped.

KAPIL : Shivam, Which Captain you like the most ? Rohit or MS Dhoni ?



ROHIT : fass gaya ye ab pic.twitter.com/fnUZm5pvUB — (@Oyye_Senpai) October 5, 2024

Rohit Sharma, also a guest on the show, spoke of the high-pressure situation during the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. He said: "They had wickets in plenty and a settled batter on the field. We were all tense, freaking out. But at that moment, a captain has to show a strong front for the whole team, signaling that there is no need to panic."

Rohit further added: "Anything could have happened on that wicket. When we were batting, we lost wickets, then made a partnership, and later lost wickets again. We expected the same could happen to them as their batting lineup ended at the seventh position. We had to take a wicket at any cost since Klaasen and Miller were playing."

Rohit revealed that this is when Pant went down with an injury concern and the break in the game helped Team India disrupt South Africa's momentum.