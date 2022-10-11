Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief, Ramiz Raja, often remains in the headlines. His perspective and opinions on the cricketing affairs in Pakistan sometimes trigger debates among fans. Time and again, Ramiz brings Indian cricket into his conversations with journalists and news reporters to bring more relevance and weightage. The same happened as he highlighted how Indian fans and its media celebrated Virat Kohli's 71st international ton but the same doesn't happen in Pakistan. Now, a Pakistani reporter has responded to Raja on the comment.

A little unhappy with the criticism the Pakistan team has been subjected to these days, Ramiz pointed out how Kohli's century against Afghanistan was hugely celebrated in India but when Babar Azam scored a ton against England, his apparent 'low strike-rate' became the talking point.

He urged Pakistani fans and media to lend the sort of support to its national team the way Indians did to Team India and Kohli even though they failed to reach the final of the Asia Cup.

Giving a sharp response to Ramiz's comment, an anchor on Samaa TV said: "That is because Kohli hadn't scored his 71st (international) century for three years. Or else it wouldn't have been that important."

Ramiz then responded saying: "What are you talking about? Four of his catches in that match were dropped, that too against a team like Afghanistan. And my point is that, if a Pakistani batter scores a century why isn't it run in that fashion in the media?"

The anchor again countered the PCB chief's claims, saying: "Unn chaar catches chootne ko toh main kudrat ka nizam kahungi (I would call those four dropped catches as laws of nature) because this 'kudrat ka nizam' is very famous these days."

Ramiz Raza tried to troll Virat Kohli but got brutally trolled by Pakistani Anchor#ramizraja #ViratKohli𓃵 @imVkohli #QudratKaNizaam

Credits: Samaa Tv pic.twitter.com/KnlORsFoFL — Cricket Fan (@sangwancricket) October 5, 2022

The term 'kudrat ka nizam' was recently used by Pakistan's head coach Saqlain Mushtaq who said that the team's loss to England in the T20I series earlier this month was down to the 'laws of nature'. The anchor seems to have taken a jibe at Saqlain too with her comment.