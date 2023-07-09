Despite playing the ongoing third Ashes Test match between Australia and England at Headingley in Leeds, Pat Cummins and David Warner took their time out to join the Threads app. Soon after joining the platform, Warner put up a post tagging his Australian teammate Pat Cummins. "Hey I'm now on Threads," wrote Warner. Cummins, in his reply, came out with a special request. "No dance videos on here plz," he commented. What added more fun was the comment of India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on it. "Best advice bro," wrote the Indian southpaw.

See the interaction here:

On Threads -- Meta's rival to Twitter -- people can post text and links and reply to or repost messages from others. It will also let users port over their existing follower lists and account names from Instagram.

Talking about the Ashes 2023, Cummins-led Australia lead 2-0 after winning the first two games by two wickets and 43 runs, respectively. While England have given a good fight to the visitors so far in the series, they have failed to win any game.

England captain Ben Stokes's latest dashing counter-attack kept his side's Ashes hopes alive in the third Test against Australia at Headingley on Friday.

Trailing 2-0 in the best-of-five series, England were in danger of conceding a large first-innings lead when they slumped to 142-7 at lunch in reply to Australia's 263.

But all-rounder Stokes's brilliant 80 took them to 237 all out, a deficit of just 26 runs, despite Australia captain Cummins's fine return of 6-91.

(With AFP Inputs)