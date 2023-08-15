Team India is all set to take on Ireland in the three-match T20I series, which will kick start from August 18. The visitors will be led by star pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who will be making a comeback after a hiatus of almost a year. As BCCI has named a relatively young squad for the series, the senior players are currently off duty. Where some players are preparing for the upcoming Asia Cup, senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is having some fun time and enjoying a lovely vacation in London.

Taking to Instagram, the 34-year-old all-rounder shared some pictures, giving his fans some glimpse of his London vacation. In the post, Jadeja donned a black t-shirt, which left the fans in splits as it had some yellow spots on it.

"What a brew-tiful day!" the caption of the post read.

Many fans flooded the comment section with hilarious one-liners regarding Chennai Super Kings star's t-shirt.

Jadeja played a crucial role in the India's victory over West Indies in the two-match Test series in July. He scalped a total of seven wickets and finished as the second highest wicket-taker of the series.

Earlier in March, the all-rounder bagged away the joint Player of the Series award along with Ravichandran Ashwin in the five-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. He scalped a whopping total of 22 wickets, including a four-wicket haul and two five-wicket hauls.

Apart from this, he played a major role in Chennai Super Kings' record-equalling fifth title win in IPL 2023. During the final against Gujarat Titans in May, CSK needed 10 runs off last two balls. It was then Jadeja, who took smashed a six and and a boundary and took CSK across the line to clinch the historic victory.

He will now be back in action in the upcoming Asia Cup, which will kick-start from August 31 and will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.