The future of the Champions Trophy 2025 is uncertain. There has been no progress since the time the BCCI informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) that it will not be sending the Indian cricket to Pakistan, the designated hosts, for the Champions Trophy. After that announcement, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) sought a written explanation from the ICC about the status of the participation of various teams. It also said that a hybrid model (where some matches will be played at a neutral venue) is not acceptable to it.

In the midst of this, a report in Cricket Pakistan has claimed that the announcement of the Champions Trophy schedule has been halted due to the current stand-off. While India does not want to travel the Pakistan, the latter does not want to play any match in a neutral venue.

Quoting sources, a report in the publication has said that broadcasters and commercial partners are "adamant" on an India vs Pakistan match in the Champions Trophy schedule. The report also claimed that broadcasters have hinted on taking a legal action if the Champions Trophy does not have an India vs Pakistan match.

With India unwilling to send its team across the border over security concerns, the onus is on the ICC to help the boards establish a middle ground. After PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi reiterated his stance of not accepting the hybrid model, it has been reported that pressure is being put on Pakistan from back channels to soften its approach.

According to multiple reports, certain top cricket administrators in the ICC have reached out to the PCB, asking to accept the hybrid model as the stubborn stance on the matter could lead to huge financial implications.

It isn't a secret that Indian cricket remains the revenue-driving force in the international spectrum. If India don't participate in the ICC Champions Trophy, the tournament becomes a loss-making venture. The ICC is also likely to announce the Champions Trophy schedule in the coming days.